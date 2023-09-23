Trader in court for attacking man with shovel

File photo

A 35-year-old trader who allegedly hit the head, jaw and left palm of a man with a shovel at Accra New-Town, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Kofi Anane is said to have committed the act in retaliation of an incident of assault on a security man at Alajo Astroturf.



Charged with causing harm, Anane pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mr Oheneba Kuffour admitted Anane to bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 with two sureties.



The court also ordered Anane to report to the case investigator every two weeks.



Anane is expected to reappear on October 16, 2023.

Prosecution led by Inspector Rosemond Anyane said the complainant Nana Asare was a trader and that he and the accused person resided at Alajo, Accra.



Prosecution told the court that on September 9, 2023, there was a football match at Astroturf, Alajo where the victim Kofi Thompson aged 32, in the company of friends had gone to watch a match.



It said the victim was refused entry by the security man and this culminated in an assault on the security man by the victim and his friends.



Prosecution said when information on the alleged assault got to Kofi Anane, the accused person, who claimed to be a colleague, armed himself with a shovel and went to Accra New-Town Racco Pub after the said match.



According to the prosecutor, Anane, who saw the victim as one of the assailants of his colleague attacked and hit the victim with a shovel on the head, jaw, and left palm.

The prosecution said the victim sustained severe injuries and bled profusely.



It said the victim was rushed to the Maamobi General Hospital and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital due the degrees of injury.



Prosecution said Anane was later nabbed and handed over to the Kotobabi Police.



Meanwhile, he has told the court that he was ready to pay the medical bills of the victim.