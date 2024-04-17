Trader remanded for murder, use of offensive weapon

File photo

Source: GNA

The Kwamekrom District Court has remanded a 38-year-old trader, Tetteh Mawusi aka Joy Mawusi into prison custody for alleged murder and use of an offensive weapon.

Tetteh’s plea was not taken and will reappear on May 14, 2024.



However, his accomplice, Apreseh Joseph aka Dompey is at large.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth-Vincent Kpodo, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Madam Maame Abena Dartey Lartey that the complainant is an Assemblyman of Nkonya Nstumuru, while the suspect; Tetteh, a resident of Alavanvo Wudidi.



He said on August 1, 2022, at about 0700 hours, Daniel Yaw Brempong, aged 33, now deceased was on his way to his farm when he was ambushed, shot and killed by the suspect and others who are currently at large.



ASP Kpodo said on the same day at about 0730 hours, the complainant reported the case to the police at Nkonya Ahenkro, and upon receipt, the police visited the scene and found the deceased lying in a supine position in a pool of blood, wearing a black jacket over a khaki trouser.

He said when the police inspected the body, gunshot wounds were found on the right side of his stomach, adding that after the inspection, the body was conveyed to Kpando Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



ASP Kpodo said on the same day post-mortem examination was conducted by the medical doctor of the same hospital who gave his verbal cause of death as “penetrating chest trauma secondary to possible gunshot injury.”



He said investigations revealed that the suspect and Apreseh Joseph and others, all residents of Alavanyo Kpeme and Wudidi ambushed the deceased on his way to the farm and shot and killed him.



ASP Kpodo said later, a search conducted in the room of the suspect, led to the retrieval of two locally manufactured weapons, which were forwarded to the Police Forensic Science laboratory for testing because the two empty cartridges were found at the crime scene.



He said the test results proved that the empty cartridges were discharged by one of the weapons found in the room of the suspect.

ASP Kpodo said during investigations, some of the suspects were arrested and put before the court and a duplicate docket was prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice.



“Per the advice received, this suspect, Tetteh Mawusi, alias Joy Mawusi and one other, Apreseh Joseph, who is on the run should be arrested and charged for the offence of murder, while the earlier suspects be discharged for lack of evidence connecting them to the crime.”



ASP Kpodo said the suspects were accordingly discharged, while on March 22, 2024, police intelligence led to the arrest of the suspect at his hideout at Gbefi near Kpando.