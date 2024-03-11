Trader remanded over robbery after proposition

Charged with two counts of robbery, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Source: GNA

The Achimota Circuit Court has remanded into police custody Michael Gaza, a 23-year-old trader, who allegedly proposed to a lady and ended up stealing her mobile phone valued at GHC2000.

Gaza forced his victim to send him mobile money of GHC1,800 after pulling a knife at her.



However, luck eluded him when he robbed his second victim of her mobile phone valued at GHC2,500 and cash in the sum of GHC2,000.



Charged with two counts of robbery, Gaza pleaded not guilty.



Gaza is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo on March 21, 2024.



The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ahiale, said the complainants were Princess Eze and Ashley Phil, a Nigerian student and a fashion designer, respectively.

Princess resides in Osu, and Ashley in Accra.



ASP Ahiale said Gaza, who claimed to be a trader, was also a Nigerian and claimed to reside at Pokuase in Accra.



The prosecution said that on January 3, 2024, at about 11:30 p.m., Princess was hanging out with some friends at Osu when the accused person approached and engaged her in a conversation.



The prosecution told the court that during their conversation, the accused person proposed to Princess and requested her to join him at his hotel around the Accra Mall area to keep him company.



It said that Princess agreed and followed the accused person in a waiting taxi.

Gaza and his accomplice, the taxi driver, who is at large, took Princess through an untarred road at Tetteh Quarshie roundabout.



The prosecutor said Gaza, who was seated in the back seat with the complainant, suddenly pulled a knife at the complainant and ordered her to surrender all her valuables to him.



The prosecution said Princess obliged, and Gaza collected her Techno 8 Pro Mobile phone valued at GHC2,000 and ordered her to unlock her mobile number pin and transfer cash in the sum of GHc1,800, after which he pushed her out of the car.



It said that on February 28, 2024, at about 2:00 am, Gaza used the same modus operandi by engaging the second complainant, Ashley Phil, at Osu, lured her to the same spot at Tetteh Quarshie and robbed her of iPhone 8 Plus valued at GHc2,500 and ordered her to transfer GHC200 to a number yet to be ascertained by the Police.



The prosecution said Gaza pushed the second complainant out of the car, and the driver sped off.

On March 2, 2024, at about 2:00 am, the second complainant spotted the accused person in the same taxi at Osu along Oxford Street and raised an alarm.



The prosecution said Gaza was arrested and handed over to the Police at Osu, but the driver managed to escape.



It said Princess, the first complainant on hearing the arrest of Gaza, went and identified him at the Osu Police station as the one who robbed her on January 3, 2024.



The prosecution said the parties were referred to the Airport Police Station for further investigations.