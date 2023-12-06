Trader who burgled lawyer’s house, stole computers and phones jailed

File photo

Source: GNA

A 23-year-old trader, who broke into the house of a legal practitioner and made away with mobile phones and laptops, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Appearing before Achimota Circuit Court, Francis Tekpor, aka School Fees, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing.



The court, therefore, convicted Tekpor of his plea and sentenced him accordingly.



The prosecution said the complainant Seidu Nasigiri was a private legal practitioner and the owner of Nasigiru Villa at Amasaman.



The prosecutor said the witnesses Fauzia Amadu- Nasigiri and Mariam Nasigiri were the wife and daughter of the complainant.



The prosecution said the accused person, now convict, resided at Ashaiman.



On November 2023, at about 6:00am, the complainant’s family woke up for dawn prayers and detected that their rooms had been burgled, with personal effects, including iPhone 14 Pro Max valued GHC7,000, one Techno Camon A1 triple camera valued at GHC1,100, one Techno Spark valued at GHC1,000, Techno POP valued GHC1,000 stolen.

Additionally, the prosecution said an Infinix Phone valued GHC950, two HP Laptops valued GHC10,000 and cash of 3,600 were also stolen from the complainant’s house.



The prosecution said a Close Circuit Television was reviewed and it came to light that a young adult unlawfully entered the house and made away with the items.



As soon as the complainant was informed, he reported the matter to the police.



The prosecution said on November 16, 2023, Police intelligence led to the arrest of the convict.



During interrogation, he admitted the offence.



The prosecution said the Polie retrieved some of the items – one iPhone 14 Pro Max, a iPhone 12 Pro Max, three Techno mobile phones and HP Laptop-from the complainant’s house.