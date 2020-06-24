Regional News

Traders at Hweehwee market centre appeal for more personal protective items

Traders at the Hweehwee market centre in the Kwahu East District has appealed to government to provide more of the Personal Protective items to the community and the market centre to help protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA) at Hweehwee in the Eastern Region, Madam Safura Rhami, a provision seller at the Hweehwee market centre said the community and the market centre lacked access to protective facilities against the coronavirus as the assembly had failed to provide enough for their safety as compared to other districts.



She said she is a roving trader as she goes to other districts to trade her goods and observed that other assemblies had provided many protective facilities to their market centres than what is available to them at the Hweehwee community.



Ms Rhami said the Hweehwee market centre lack running water to enable the people to observe the frequent hand washing protocol.

The Ghana News Agency had the opportunity to speak to Mr Akwasi Appiah, the Hweehwee Unit Committee Chairman and he said the assembly had donated two veronica buckets to the community with the population of over 3,000 inhabitants adding that it was not enough to serve them all.



He expressed concern about the large number of women who were not wearing face masks and not observing the social and appealed to the assembly to enforce the laws.



He thanked the Kwahuman Hemaa, Nana Safoa Agyapongmaa II, for donating five veronica buckets and nose masks to inhabitants of the Hweehwee community.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.