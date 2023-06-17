Traders call on Assembly to fix gullies on KUmasi CBD road

The gully on the CBD road of Kumasi

Some traders and drivers at Dr Mensah in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region have called on the Assembly to fix a huge gully that has developed in the Central Business District (CBD) roads.

The area has caved in thereby creating a large gully at Dr Mensah and posing danger to the lives of people in the CBD.



Many people, some of whom are traders and drivers, speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah said they have fallen victim to the gully, which has been there for more than a month.



Taxi drivers in the area, led by Mr Isaac Sarfo, said they have made several complaints to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), even though nothing has been done about it.



Mr Sarfo said they had to cordon off the place themselves to protect people from falling into it.

He, therefore, called on the government to intervene immediately to fix the gully to protect people in the area.



Some of the concerned traders and drivers in the area also spoke about how the gully has been affecting their business traffic.



They further pleaded with the Assembly to urgently remedy the situation and cover the gully.