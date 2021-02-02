Traders complain about heap of refuse at Kumasi lorry station in Koforidua

Traders at the Kumasi lorry station in Koforidua have complained about heaps of refuse left in the middle of the station for weeks now and appealed to the Assembly to clear it.

The refuse is creating a lot of discomfort for the traders who ply their trade at the station and for the drivers and passengers as well, who were now moving to other stations for transport due to the insanitary condition.



In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Naa Dede, a trader, said the refuse had been there for weeks now and that Zoomlion was responsible for the cleaning and they didn’t know why they had refused to clear it.



She said their customers had been complaining about the garbage and therefore refused to buy their items displayed for sale, adding that anytime they complained to the authorities they did not say anything.

Mr Jacob Michaels, a hawker, also said due to the closeness of the refuse to his shop, people were not coming to buy from him reducing his sales drastically for the past two weeks.



Mr Kweku Tetteh, a driver at the station disclosed that each loading vehicle was taxed an amount to GH¢2.00 daily for maintenance and cleaning of the station and called on the Municipal Assembly to resolve any issue with Zoomlion for them to clear the refuse.