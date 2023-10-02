Traders escape death as a heavy truck was unable to climb a hill in Tarkwa

Chaos at the Tarkwa Post Office road

Correspondence from Western Region:

Some traders around the post office road in Tarkwa escaped death and injuries



as a heavy truck reversed after failing to ascend the post office hill in



Tarkwa.



The incident which occurred on Monday, October 2, 2023, near the MTN office, attracted the attention of residents and passersby.



According to an eyewitness, the truck attempted to ascend the challenging incline of Post Office Hill when it encountered a sudden and unexpected issue.

Despite his best efforts, the driver was unable to reach the summit of the hill and found himself at a standstill. In a bid to regain momentum, the driver made the critical decision to reverse the vehicle, but this maneuver proved to be



unsuccessful.



The unfortunate turn of events took a more chaotic turn as the driver struggled to apply the brakes effectively. The truck subsequently collided with a parked Kia truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles and displacing the wares of nearby traders.



Additionally, the collision resulted in severe damage to an electricity pole, which was responsible for supplying power to the surrounding area.



Some of the traders who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “Heavy trucks have been asked

not to use this road because of the steep nature of the road, but still, they continue to do it, and look at what has happened todayu.



“We even thank God nobody died or got injured,” they noted.



The aftermath of the incident disrupted the flow of traffic on the Post Office road but with the help of the police, calm has been restored in the area.