Traders evicted from Oforikrom's business districts

Oforikrom Town Oforikrom municpality

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has commenced a decongestion exercise to evict traders from unauthorised areas as well as the business district of the municipality.

Today's exercise saw the traders at Tech Junction being evicted.

The MCE for the area, Mr Abraham Kwame Antwi, told Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the exercise was part of the Assembly's efforts to ensure a clean city.

He said the exercise is also aimed at achieving the Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of the Ashanti project launched in 2021.

While urging people occupying pavements, roadsides, and other unauthorised areas to move, he stressed the exercise will be sustained.

He gave the assurance that the exercise will not be a nine-day wonder in the municipality.

Source: classfmonline.com
