Traders, fishers confirm 'sex for fish' practice along coastal communities

File photo

Source: GNA

Some fishers, traders, and people who have associations along the beaches of the Western Region have confirmed the growing phenomenon of exchanging sex for fish.

They attributed the behaviour to unemployment, particularly among women who usually found themselves loitering around the beaches, lack of self-control, and discipline by some girls who found pleasure in such acts and the advantageous role by men to use such gullible individuals.



A Ghana News Agency ((GNA) interview with women and men at the New Takoradi Fish Landing Beach, revealed that women who usually exchanged their bodies for fish later sold the fishes to get money to meet their pressing needs.



While some have made it a usual business, others only come in during bumper season to engage in the trade.



Fisherman Ekow Yawda, aka ‘Kwesi Botwey,’ told the GNA that the practice was common in all coastal areas.



She said: “There are some women who exchange sex for fish from fishermen to either consume or sell to make ends meet.”

“These women, including teenagers, would be roaming around the seashore in their hot dresses, collect fish from the fishermen without paying and will agree to have sex with the fishermen later in the evening,” other fishermen collaborated.



Regina Constance Eshun, a patron at the beach said, people do meet their life partners from the practice, adding, “yes, sometimes you might tried other relationships but did not work, so if you come here and you meet a guy who is interested in you, why not, you will definitely give it a try.”



Madam Monica Simpson, Deaconess with the Church of Pentecost, described the practice as an affront to womanhood and must be guided against.



She called on parents and society to help curb the behaviour and find innovative ways of empowering the girl-child.