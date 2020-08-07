Regional News

Traditional Council asks Municipal Assembly to withdraw city guards

Nana Akrofa II, (middle) addressing the conference

The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has called on the Municipal Assembly to withdraw its city guards from the Sunyani Central Business District (CBD).

The chiefs alleged, the city guards had failed to bring sanity within the CBD, and that their presence was seemingly not relevant.



“The Assembly’s city guards are not performing their task. We have received and cross-checked our information that they rather allow commercial drivers to park their vehicles at unauthorized places and at the CBD and collect monies from them,” Nana Boadi Akrofa II, the Adontenhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area said at a news conference in Sunyani.



He explained the STC and the Municipal Assembly agreed not to allow commercial drivers to park, load and offload their vehicles at specific places in the CBD, a move adopted to decongest the ‘city’, but the situation kept worsening.

“We deploy these city guards to the CBD so that they will ensure that commercial drivers do not park and load their vehicles at the forecourt of the paramount queen’s palace and other areas, but we have not seen changes,” he said.



“In fact the city guards are not helpful at all and they must be withdrawn from the CBD as soon as possible. We are ready to find our own means to ensure there is sanity at the CBD, if the guards cannot perform the task.” Nana Akrofa II added.

