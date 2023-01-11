Traditional leaders join Mayor of Accra to welcome new KG entrants to mark 'My First Day at School'

Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey with some pupils

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has paid a working visit to some selected schools in the city to welcome new KG entrants as part of activities to mark this year's “My First Day at School” initiative.

The visit was also to usher in the 2022/2023 academic year which began today across the country and encourage the new entrants, especially those entering crèche and kindergarten (KG) and basic one, to stay in school.



The Mayor of Accra, who was accompanied by the Dzasetse of the Ga State, Nii Dr Tetteh Kwei II, other chiefs and queen mothers from the Ga Traditional area seized the opportunity to urge all school children to take serious their books to ensure that Ghana has a very able and competent leadership in the foreseen years ahead.







“I would entreat all kids in schools to take their books and schooling very seriously to ensure that Ghana has very able and competent leadership in the future, for a better Ghana,” she said.



She also reinformed the students not to relent on their studies as well as encouraged them to work tirelessly and assured them that with discipline and God’s guidance they would come out with flying colours.

Speaking on behalf of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, kingmaker of the Ga state, lauded the government’s efforts towards improving education in the country and appealed to stakeholders to join hands in ensuring that children were given the best of education.







The delegation also distributed stationery and school bags to the pupils as a welcome token.



The “My First Day at School" programme, observed on the first day of the new academic year of basic education schools, is an initiative by the Ministry of Education to whip up enthusiasm among the new entrants and encourage them to stay in school.



