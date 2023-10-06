Traditional leadership plays pivotal role in nation building - Bill Godson Ocloo

A group picture of queen mothers and other executives who were present at the summit

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

A security analyst and the Executive Director for the Africa Centre for Human Security and Emergency Management (ACHSEM), Bill Godson Ocloo has emphasized the important role played by traditional leaders in the socio-economic transformation of society.

He said it is crucial to recognize the invaluable contributions of traditional leadership to the development of society in a rapidly changing world.



The ACHSEM Executive Director was speaking at a summit held for Queen mothers at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, on the topic: "The Role of Queen Mothers in Community Development".



Ocloo said that traditional leadership should not be seen as inferior to Western governance, instead, it should be viewed as a complementary force that can strengthen the foundations of nations.



"Africa is a continent rich in diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, and among these, traditional leaders have played a pivotal role in the governance of our communities for centuries. In particular, Queen Mothers are often overlooked. Meanwhile, they hold a unique position of authority and influence our community's settings".



"They are the custodians of culture, tradition, and community values. While modern governance structures are essential for nation-building - we must remember that our cultural heritage is the very essence of who we are," he said.

He added that Queen mothers, in their capacity as the guardians of tradition, play a vital role in preserving the region's heritage.



"They are the embodiment of wisdom, nurturing, and guidance. They provide stability and continuity in a rapidly changing world, ensuring that our traditions and customs are passed down from generation to generation. This role goes beyond mere symbolism. However, it has a direct impact on social cohesion and the preservation of our cultural identities."



"Furthermore, queen mothers have often been champions of social and economic development in their communities. Their close ties to the people give them unique insights into local challenges and opportunities".



They are instrumental in grassroots initiatives, fostering community development, and empowering women - Many Queen Mothers have initiated projects in areas such as education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, significantly contributing to the betterment of their communities," he indicated.



The security analyst said it is essential to understand that traditional leadership and Western-style governance can coexist and complement each other.

"We should not perceive traditional leadership as a hindrance to development but rather as a valuable partner in the process. Both systems bring their strengths to the table – Western governance structures provide modern infrastructure, legal frameworks, and political stability, while traditional leaders offer cultural preservation, community engagement, and social cohesion," he said.



The ACHSEM Executive Director stated that in the face of contemporary challenges such as globalization, urbanization, and the erosion of cultural values, traditional leaders, especially Queen mothers, have a critical role to play in maintaining a sense of identity and belonging.



"Their wisdom and ability to mediate conflicts are invaluable assets in ensuring peaceful coexistence in our diverse societies."



"To harness the full potential of traditional leadership, Ocloo said, society must prioritize collaboration between traditional leaders, government institutions, and civil society".



"We should create platforms for dialogue and cooperation, where both systems can learn from each other's strengths and address each other's weaknesses. This synergy will lead to more inclusive and sustainable development, benefiting all citizens," he indicated.

He further stated that the relevance of African traditional leaders, especially Queen mothers, in the development of contemporary societies cannot be overemphasized, adding that "their roles as custodians of culture, agents of social change, and advocates for development are vital for our progress. Traditional leadership should not be seen as inferior to Western governance they must be seen working together to build a better future for all Africans."



He called on society to "celebrate and honour our Queen Mothers and traditional leaders, recognizing their enduring contributions and embracing the harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity in our societies - By so doing, we can forge a path towards a brighter and more prosperous Africa that respects and preserves its rich cultural heritage."



Ocloo bemoaned the growing indiscipline, corruption, and monetization of the chieftaincy institution in recent times, as a result of the installation of wrong persons as traditional leaders, because such persons have the financial wherewithal to push their way through the system to be gazetted.



He called for a change in the status quo, which would lead to the rapid development of society.