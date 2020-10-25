Traditional media must be the reference point for true news - Audrey Gadzekpo

Dean of the School of Information and Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo has urged the traditional media to position themselves as authenticators of true news from fake ones.

She said as social media is so much engulfed with fake news, the traditional media, involving, radio, television, newspapers, and the wire service should become the reference points for authentic news.



“The way the traditional media can be relevant will be to position yourselves as those who people come to verify whether a news item is true or not,” Prof Gadzekpo said at the launch of the Global Media and Information Literacy Week (MIL), hosted by the Penplusbytes, a not-for-profit organisation in Accra.



Prof Gadzekpo expressed concern that most often, the traditional media also produces fake news that has already been showcased on the social media platforms without verifying.

“We are in the age of ‘disinfomenia’, there is a ‘disinfodemic’, and therefore, it is important for the traditional media to show that you are the gatekeepers of truth and facts”. she said.



The MIL week, commemorated annually in October was attended by media stakeholders who reviewed and celebrated the progress made towards achieving media and information literacy for all.



The theme for the year 2020 MIL celebration is: “Resisting the Disinfodemic: Media and Information Literacy for and by everyone.”