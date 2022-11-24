0
Traditional medicine practitioners pledge support to government

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 23 At 20 Members of Ghana federation of traditional medicine practitioners in a group photo

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: Ato Kwamena Haizel, Contributor

Traditional medicine practitioners have pledged their support to help the government deal with the current economic crisis.

According to them, the herbal medicine sector can fetch Ghana more 30 billion cedis in revenue if government refocuses its attention on the area.

Speaking at a short ceremony to swear in new members of the Ghana federation of traditional medicine practitioners, the newly elected president of the association, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan urged the government to pay critical attention to the sector to reap the benefits.

‘We will pursue the green gold agenda. If gold and cocoa have failed in turning the economic fortunes of the country, then we must turn to green gold. When I say green gold, what I mean is, we have traditional medicine that we can package properly and sell for deprived exchange to benefit our country, Prof. Duncan said.

‘I will help find solutions to the challenges confronting the country. This is practical, not just talking. We are ready to help redeem the crisis, Ghana is facing’

Prof. Duncan also noted that herbal medicines in Ghana are being rebranded to ensure packaging and quality of the products meet global standard.

