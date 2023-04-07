0
Traditional priest allegedly attacks residents of Baniekrom

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 36-year-old traditional priest is accused of butchering three men in the Ashanti Region’s Ahafo Ano Southwest District of Baniekrom.

The fetish priest, only identified as Komfo Osman, allegedly stormed the Barniekrom community with a gang and began inflicting machete wounds on all men in the area.

The priest severed four of the victims’ fingers, including one known in the area as Komfo Medal, 25, with the two other victims, who have yet to be identified, sustaining multiple machete wounds.

The three victims are being treated at the Mankranso Government Hospital.

Some residents claim that their community has changed since the priest moved to the area.

They accused him of a variety of illegal activities, including assault, kidnapping, and threatening residents.

