Traditional priest causes arrest of 2 men who tried to sell exhumed corpse parts to him

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two men have been remanded into police custody for two weeks for their roles in the exhumation of a corpse at the New Edubiase cemetery.

According to an adomonline.com report, the two, Kwabena Okyere, aged 56, and Maxwell Ansah, 39, were arrested on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Details shared in the New Edubiase Magistrate Court showed that the attention of the police were drawn to the action of the two after they were reported by the traditional priest.

The priest, according to the report, reported the two after they tried to sell the exhumed human parts to him.

After appearing in court on Friday, February 3, 2023, the court ordered that they be remanded.

The next hearing of the case will be at a circuit court on February 14, 2023, the report added.

