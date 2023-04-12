Traditionalists call for public holiday

Some traditional rulers have appealed to the government to set aside a public holiday to commemorate their beliefs and relevance in the country.

The earnest call came during the Afortorku Gbodzi Shrine’s annual festival, held at Dagbamate in the Akatsi South District.



In a welcoming speech read on behalf of the high priest, Moses Davor, the secretary to the shrine, Sam Davis Davor, emphasized the importance of granting traditionalists in the country a holiday, just like other faiths, Muslims and Christians.



Granting their request, according to Sam Davor, will help boost their confidence as traditionalists and encourage them to contribute more to the development of the country, myjoyonline.com reports.



The traditionalists believe that the African religion is crucial for the development of every nation, and therefore it is important to have a public holiday.



They also plead with the authorise and the public to acknowledge their traditional medicines as well as its organisations.



The proceeds from this year's celebration were used to commission a chief's palace featuring ultra-modern facilities.

The government was also appreciated for lifting the phase of the community health centre.







