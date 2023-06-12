Traffic at Flowerpot Roundabout to experience 5-month-long disruption over Motorway flyover construction

Flowerpot Roundabout to experience 5-month-long disruption over Motorway flyover construction

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads, has released a statement informing the general public and road users about upcoming road closures and traffic disruptions due to the ongoing construction activities on the Tema Motorway.

According to the ministry, the affected areas will experience changes in traffic flow from June 13th, 2023, until October 31st, 2023.



“The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads wishes to inform the general public and all Road users that, owing to intense construction activities at the southern approach of the Flyover over the Motorway project, the Flowerpot Roundabout Bound traffic will experience some disruptions to traffic flow from 13th June 2023 to 31st October 2023.”



The ministry listed the affected areas below;



“1) Traffic from Galaxy Oil/Shell Filling Station to Motorway shall go straight along the Bank of Ghana wall.



“2) Traffic from Accra Mall to Motorway shall go round the roundabout by turning left onto the bank of Ghana road and head towards the motorway

“3) Traffic from Spintex old road/ Melcom to Motorway shall make a right turn on reaching the roundabout onto the Bank of Ghana road,” the ministry said in a statement on their Twitter handle on June 12, 2023.



The statement added, “4) Traffic from Spintex old road/ Melcom to Accra Mall shall make a right turn on reaching the roundabout unto the bank of Ghana road and make a left turn between P3 and P4 to join traffic from Motorway onto Oak Plaza toward Accra Mall.



“5) Traffic from Spintex old road/ Melcom to Palace Mall shall join traffic from Melcom to Accra Mall and go straight without making a right turn on reaching the Palace roundabout towards Burma Camp Road.”



Read the full statement below:/b>



PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT: Interruption to Flow of Vehicular Traffic At the Flowerpot Roundabout For The Construction Of The Flyover Over The Motorway Project The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads wishes to inform the general public and all… pic.twitter.com/XDqhyqMBPv — Ministry of Roads & Highways - Ghana (@mrhgovgh) June 12, 2023



AM/DO