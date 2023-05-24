Tragic Incident: 2 siblings drown in an abandoned pool at Akyem Oda

File photo

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Akyem Oda, resulting in the drowning of two siblings, 13-year-old Esther Dede and 6-year-old Kofi Asare, as the younger child bravely attempted to rescue his sister from an abandoned pool.

Grace Asare, a trader and the single parent of the children recounting the incident to the Daily Graphic at Oda, revealed that the three children, including the deceased, had gone out to play near an abandoned pool situated close to a defunct sawmill.



According to her, a four-year-old boy who was playing with Esther came to inform them that their ball had fallen into the pool, which was just a few meters away from their residence.



Ms. Asare explained that Esther ventured to retrieve the ball but unfortunately fell into the pool. Distressed by his sister's drowning, young Kofi attempted to rescue her, but tragically, both of them lost their lives.



Overwhelmed with grief, Ms. Asare tearfully shared that Kofi had celebrated his fourth birthday earlier that day.



However, some residents of the neighbourhood disputed Ms. Asare's account, asserting that her negligence was responsible for the tragic loss of her two children.

They claimed that when residents alerted Ms. Asare that her children were struggling for survival in the pool, she did not take the matter seriously and instead focused on preparing her supper.



According to witnesses, it was only in the late evening that Ms. Asare realized her two children had not returned home. She promptly informed the neighbours, who joined her in a search for the children. Regrettably, they discovered the lifeless bodies of Esther and Kofi floating in the pool. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the Oda Police.



Personnel from the Oda Police and the Ghana National Fire Service were called in, and they successfully retrieved the bodies from the pool. The authorities have deposited the remains at the Oda Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



YNA/OGB