Tragic accident claims lives of two students from Osino Presbyterian Senior High School

File photo

Two persons suspected to be students of Osino Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School in the Eastern Region lost their lives in a tragic accident at Teacher Mante.

The incident occurred while a Nissan minibus, registered under GG-2071-21, was transporting students back to Accra for their mid-term break on Friday, June 2.



The accident also left eleven others critically injured, who are currently receiving medical attention at the Nsawam Government Hospital.



Eyewitness accounts indicate that the driver, who was en route to Accra from Osino, was allegedly over-speeding.

It is believed that one of the vehicle's tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control and resulting in a somersault. Residents in the vicinity rushed to the scene to assist in rescuing the trapped students.



The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to ascertain the exact cause and hold any responsible parties accountable.



YNA/KPE