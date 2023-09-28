Tragic accident claims over 30 lives on Peki Eastern Corridor road

One of the damaged cars that was involved in the accident

A devastating accident yesterday, September 27, 2023, along the Peki stretch of the eastern corridor road has led to the loss of more than 30 lives.

According to a Twitter post shared by @sikaofficial, this accident occurred when a bus, swerving to evade numerous treacherous potholes on the severely deteriorated road, collided with a commercial van.



According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the bus was navigating the challenging road when the driver swerved to avoid a particularly menacing pothole.



In the process, the bus collided head-on with an oncoming commercial van, resulting in this catastrophic loss of life.



Community members who came to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers who were involved in the crash.



The Eastern Corridor road has been a subject of persistent concern due to its deteriorating condition, which poses significant risks to motorists and commuters.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







You can also watch GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here







NW/OGB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



