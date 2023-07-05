Tragic loss: Education Minister eulogises KETASCO NSMQ 'hero' James Lutterodt

The late James Lutterodt

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has expressed deep sadness at the untimely passing of James Lutterodt.

Dr Adutwum condoled with Mr Lutterodt’s family and eulogised the National Maths & Science Quiz (NSMQ) 2021 star on his Facebook, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



“With profound sadness and a heavy heart, I express my deepest condolences to the family on the tragic loss of James Lutterodt, a brilliant past student of Keta SHTS and a former contestant of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz,” he said.



“It is devastating to hear that we lost such a promising young man,” he said, fondly recalling that: “James was a shining star in our education system, displaying exceptional talent and dedication to the pursuit of knowledge.”



“I extend my love and sympathy to his family as they navigate this incredibly difficult period,” Dr Adutwum said, praying: “May the soul of James Lutterodt find eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us all.”



A finalist of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), James Lutterodt's death came to public notice, yesterday, Monday, July 3.

James Lutterodt, Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo became NSMQ stars when they represented Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in 2021.



The trio's brilliance and resilience endeared them to viewers of the hit programme televised nation-wide.



Even though they ended up in third position after the highly competitive run that year, they made history as the first students representing a school in the Volta Region of Ghana to make it to the legendary NSMQ's finale.



Mr Lutterodt, before his demise, was an undergraduate student of University of Ghana (UG), Legon, pursuing a degree in Computer Science.



According to reports, he died as a result of food poisoning.

His passing comes at a time he was set to travel to the USA for further studies. He was 19.



Confirming his passing, the NSMQ, on Twitter, today, Monday, July 3, 2023, has eulogised him.



"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt," the NSMQ noted, lauding: "As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ Final."