Trailer loaded with tiles crashes, driver and mate in critical condition

File photo

A trailer driver and mate are in critical condition following a fatal accident.

The accident is said to have occurred at Gomoa Apam Kyiri-Nkwanta on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.



The trailer with registration number WR2618-21 carrying wall and floor tiles veered off the road and somersaulted three times.



According to accounts by some eyewitnesses, the driver was sleeping behind the wheel when the accident occurred.

The wall and floor tiles in the trailer were damaged in the accident.



Officials from the Fire Service are currently at the scene to assist with managing the situation.



No casualties were recorded.