Trailer truck kills three traders at Angloga Junction in Kumasi

The accident claimed three lives

Three accident victims rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) from Angloga Junction in Kumasi on Thursday 7th December 2023 evening at about 9pm have been confirmed dead.

This was after a commercial-long trailer crashed into some traders at the Anloga Junction Kumasi in the Ashanti region capital.



One person died instantly while two others who were in critical condition following the gory accident died at the referral Centre while receiving emergency care.



The accident which claimed three lives involved an Articulator flat truck vehicle loaded with heavy bags of fertilizer.



The victim’s trapped vehicle with registration number AS 1786-Y for over one hour before Ghana National Fire Service personnel managed to rescue the surviving victims.

Eyewitness account



The accident occurred after the long vehicle parked at Oforikrom ran over the traders without a driver behind the steering wheels a development eyewitness described as strange and unfortunate.



The all-male deceased are yet to be identified and are currently at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s morgue while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.