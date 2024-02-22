Trained teachers who completed govt's 4-year degree programme demand immediate posting

File photo: Teachers who completed 4-year B.ED demand immediate posting

A group calling itself the Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers (CUTT), has expressed its frustration and disappointment over the delay in their posting by the government.

According to the group, they have completed their four-year Bachelor of Education (B.ED) programme in the colleges of education, their one-year mandatory National Service, and their licensure exams, but they have not been given any assurance of when they will be employed.



“Having been the pioneers of the four-year Bachelor of Education (B.ED) programme in the colleges of education, completed our one-year mandatory National Service as well and successfully passed our licensure exams, it saddens our hearts, joy and pride that we, pioneers of a programme that seeks to positively transform the human resource(students) of our country through the requisite skills, knowledge and competencies that we have been equipped with, are being left to our fate and there is no news as to when exactly our postings will be done for us,” the group stated.



The group also stated that they have been issued licenses by the National Teaching Council (NTC) that are set to expire in 2025, yet they are still unemployed.



This, according to them, is unfair and unfortunate, as they were the first batch of teachers to be trained under the new B.ED programme and the Common Core Programme, which are meant to improve the quality of education in the country.



“All we hear is, that it is assured! As we speak, the license issued to us by the National Teaching Council (NTC ) is set to expire in 2025 yet we are still unemployed. In light of all these, we find it really unfortunate that despite being the pioneers for both new curriculum(s) introduced in the Colleges of Education (B.ED Programme) and the Basic schools’ first ultimate teachers for the Common Core Programme, we are left at home without being attended to.

“It equally raises the question of how the successes or failures (s) of the New B.ED Programme can be realised when we are unemployed,” the statement continued.



It is therefore calling on the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service to expedite the process of granting them financial clearance and opening the portal for their recruitment by the first week of March.



They noted that this was necessary to prevent the waste of the skills, knowledge, competencies, and resources that the state has invested in training them.



“We, therefore, call on the Ministry of Finance to grant us financial clearance and the Ministry of Education as well as the Ghana Education Service to expedite actions by opening the Portal for us to be recruited by the first week of March so that the skills, knowledge, competencies and the resources the state has invested in training us do not go in vain,” the statement added.



The government, in 2018, introduced the 4-year Bachelor of Education curriculum into the colleges of education across the country.

It was in the same year that the colleges were upgraded to run as fully-fledged universities.



NW/ ADG



