Trained unlicensed psychologists and counsellors granted amnesty by Psychology Council

With the approval of the Minister of Health, the Board of the Ghana Psychology Council has granted amnesty to all Psychologists and Counsellors who are duly qualified by training but have not yet been licenced by the Council.

According to the provisions of Part 5 of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857), they must apply for and obtain a licence in order to practise legally in the country.



The Council in a statement said the amnesty is effective immediately and will expire on December 31, 2023.



The amnesty granted will allow all practitioners practising in the country without a license to regularize their profession and practice with the Ghana Psychology Council without paying the penalty for late registration.

“However, Practitioners are to note that this amnesty does not apply to those who are already licensed and have defaulted in renewing their license,” the statement added.



