Trainee teachers welcome Jane Naana as Mahama’s running mate

A group of trainee teachers have welcomed the selection of former Education Minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama in the December polls.

According to the teachers, the academician ensured that “all Trained Teachers from Colleges of Education were duly employed directly into the Ghana Education Service(GES). Unlike today, under Akufo-Addo, Qualified Trained Teachers are being forced to sit for Licensure Examination and also undergo a one-year national service only to be denied employment afterwards”.



In a statement, the group said the former Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast University “also increased Trainee Teachers enrollment from 9000 to 15500 annually, added eight new colleges of education, ensured all colleges of education benefited from GETFund Projects such as hostels, dining halls, teachers’ flat etc”.



Former President John Mahama on Monday announced the former Vice-Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast as his running mate for December polls.



The former Minister prevailed after stiff competition from former finance ministers and governor of the Central Bank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.



This the first time any of the two major political parties is going into an election with a woman on the presidential ticket.

Below are details of a statement by the group



We, Ghana Trainee Teachers (GhaTT), write to express our deep-hearted enthusiasm for the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, an astute academician and a humble woman of integrity with enviable proven track records in the education industry.



We are particularly happy about the emeralds she brings to table as an Educationist; a Former Minister of Education and Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



As Trainee Teachers, we recount her fantastic work as a Sector Minister who ensured that all Trained Teachers from Colleges of Education were duly employed directly into the Ghana Education Service(GES). Unlike today, under Akufo-Addo, Qualified Trained Teachers are being forced to sit for Licensure Examination and also undergo a one year national service only to be denied employment afterwards.



In the Teacher Education fraternity alone, we can add to Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s achievements as the Minister of Education who increased Trainee Teachers enrollment from 9000 to 15500 annually, added eight new colleges of education, ensured all colleges of education benefited from GETFund Projects such as hostels, dining halls, teachers’ flat etc.

Some of the eight new colleges include; St. Ambrose College of Education at Dormaa Akwamu, Al Faruq College of Education at Wenchi, Bia Lamplighter College of Education at Bia, Methodist College of Education, Akim Oda, SDA College of Education at Agona in Ashanti Region, McCoy College of Education in Wa, Gambaga College of Education in Tamale



Unfortunately, same cannot be said about the Matthew Opoku-Prempeh led ministry of education as it had introduced the obnoxious licensure examination and national service. Painfully, the Akufo-Addo led government denies newly Trained teachers employment after going through this stress.



With Professor Naana as Vice President of the Republic, we believe the Licensure Examination and National Service would be cancelled and more importantly, automatic recruitment of teachers would be restored.



We are grateful.



SIGNED

Nasrullah Mutawakil President (0540317272)



Ayitey Samuel Secretary (0553908450)



Joseph Boakye PRO (0542728930)

