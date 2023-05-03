Transfer the 'mugabes' and the bad behaving teachers from Tepa SHS - Tepa Manhene to education minister

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Nana Adusei Ahwerewa Ampem I

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Omanhene of the Tepa Traditional Area, Nana Adusei Ahwerewa Ampem I (Dr), has made a serious appeal to the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum to immediately make sure some teachers within the Tepa SHS are transferred to ensure peace and sanity.

According to the paramount chief who stressed the need for his request to be granted as quickly as possible, most of the teachers were putting up some defiant behaviours that were not helping the school at all. He also pleaded that most of the teachers who have been in the school for many years should be transferred.



"Hon. Minister, this request is very important to me and I will be very happy if you and your men grant it very quickly for me. I humbly urge you to transfer most of the old teachers and there are some of them who put up bad behaviours, I want you to transfer them all.



"The school is a great school and we don't deserve such characters that tarnish its image. We need to get them transferred, kindly do that and bring new ones. The bad behaviour most of them put up in the school is very disturbing, we don't want to see that again". The chief pleaded with the education minister in a gathering at his palace.

In addition to the education minister's presence were the national director of the GES, Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Ashanti regional director of education and all the other stakeholders who make up the education sector. The paramount chief however ceased the opportunity to plead with the GES boss and all the other stakeholders to immediately join the education minister and act on the request he had made.



Apart from the transfer of teachers, Nana Adusei Ahwerewa Ampem I also appealed that some challenges such as lack of enough sleeping places for students, lack of science laboratories, limited dining hall and tables. He also disclosed that the school was in dire need of a library facility to enable students to study in comfort.



The paramount chief made the appeal after he had enstooled the minister as development chief (Nkosuohene) of the Tepa traditional area. The beautiful ceremony took place on the fourth and last day of the minister's tour in the Ashanti region.