General News

Transform the beautiful speeches into action - Rev. Steven Mensah tells Gov’t

Rev. Steven Mensah, the General Overseer of Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), in his sermon on Sunday, called on the government to take action by closing down all witches camps as promised in several ‘beautiful speeches’.

Calls for the shutdown of the witch camps has become necessary following the lynching of Akua Dentah, a 90-year-old woman in the Savannah Region after she was accused of being a witch.



Although the perpetrators have been arraigned before court, Rev. Steven Mensah believes it is high time the government took action by closing down the camps.



According to the preacher, only a few culprits of such barbaric acts are brought to book even though the lynching has been in existence in the Ghanaian society for long.



“Witchcraft, witch camps and lynching of some of our old people didn’t start today; it’s been there for a very long time. Many people have been brutalized, maimed, which nobody saw or recorded for us to see,” Rev. Steven Mensah observed about last Friday’s event.



He added: “Organizations that are here and can help must put all these beautiful speeches into action so that if we have to close some of these camps we just close them down now.”

“Let’s empower Madam Cynthia Morrison’s Ministry [Ministry of Gender, Women and Social Protection] with lots of money. She needs a lot of money to be able to do what she’s doing but her funds are very little. Some of us have been involved in this day of help where we take care of thousands of disabled and a lot of aged people,” the General Overseer of CEM stated.







Rev. Steven Mensah also explained that it will be meaningless to deliver beautiful speeches without offering a hand to vulnerable people in the society who need to be empowered.



“If we come here and we read beautiful speeches but we don’t empower the Ministry to be able to empower these women, build homes for them and also provide them with adequate medical help, all our beautiful speeches will be read in the news and that will be the end of it. Let’s put more action, more money, and more activities to liberate some of these people and let’s close down all these witch camps now,” he stressed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.