Transformational leaders missing in Ghana – Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has raised concerns over how corruption is gaining grounds in the country at a faster pace.

The renowned surgeon who served in the Akufo-Addo administration as a minister said the leadership being witnessed in the country is marred with opulence and deep rooted corruption stemming from the love for money.



In an interview on TV XYZ, Prof. Frimpong Boateng told host of Politics and Beyond, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr that the lack of quality leadership was the reason development has slowed.



For instance, he mentioned that the National Development Planning Commission has some best brains who can support the government to fast track the country’s progress but has sadly been abandoned while politicians pursue their own agenda, veering off from the right track.



To him, the current crop of politicians are selfish and self-seeking personalities who land in public offices to milk the country dry without accounting to the people.

“We need people who love this nation; [People] who will sacrifice for the good of this nation; [People] who will not make money to themselves and for their friends,” Prof. Frimpong Boateng stated while advising the youth to be patriotic.



He continued, “If you want transformational leaders, they are difficult to see on the landscape now. But I’m sure there are among the young people of this nation, when they get the proper guidance, they will be able to do a lot of good things for the good people of this country.”



To develop faster, he said the country leadership must take technology seriously and get young people to drive the country into wealth with the help of technology and innovation.



