Transition team stops all new contracts above GH¢5m, new appointments

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide

The government has put an embargo on the signing of new contracts above GH¢5 million until after the transition from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first to second term is over and done with.

Additionally, state-owned enterprises are not to make any new appointments henceforth.



These measures were announced by Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide at a media briefing on the transition in Accra on Wednesday, 23 December 2020.



“As part of efforts to ensure a seamless transition process, the government has decided against entering into new contractual obligations of financial nature during the transition period”, Mr. Hadzide announced.

These include signing contracts for goods and services exceeding GH¢2 million, signing contracts for works exceeding GHS5 million, signing MoUs and loan agreements as well as appointing new management personnel.



Mr Hadzide noted that Chief of Staff at the Office of the President and Chair of the 2020 Presidential Transition Team, Frema Osei-Opare, “has already notified all Ministers, Deputy Minister, Chief Executive Officers of state-own- enterprises, Boards and Councils of public agencies and Chief Executives of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to refrain from entering into any of the above stated contractual obligations”.



He said should a “critical need”, however, arise, “the express approval of the Office of the President shall be bought and obtained in writing before execution”.