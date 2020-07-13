General News

Transport fare increment sparks mixed reactions from commuters

The hike in transport fares across various routes in Ghana has been met with mixed reactions from commuters.

Commercial drivers were in March 2020 directed to reduce the number of passengers they take to ensure social distancing and help reduce the spread of Coronavirus in the country.



This directive, the operators say, has made them record losses.



The government has, however, approved a proposal from transport operators to increase fares by 15 percent and this took effect from Saturday, July 11, 2020.



GhanaWeb visited the Lapaz bus stations in Accra, to find out how commuters are adjusting to the new fares.



Some commuters who spoke to the GhanaWeb, following the coming into force of the new fares, said, they were unaware of the price hike undertaken by the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) before its commencement.



“I boarded a car this morning and when I complained about being shortchanged I was told fares have been increased. I asked when and I was told it took place over the weekend,” one lady said.

Another passenger who also lamented on the inconsistency and the refusal of some drivers to adhere to the 15 percent increment.



“There is no uniformity in the prices being charged. Sometimes the difference in the old and new fare can be 50 pesewas, other times a cedi, it could be 80 pesewas, etc.



Other persons who spoke to the GhanaWeb expressed were not worried about the new prices.



“I heard about it last week. I heard the back and forth with the various stakeholders on the percentage increment. We all know how fuel prices have been going up, so if now they want to increase it, it is understandable. For some time now, they have also been taking fewer passengers just to obey the social distance protocol,” another said.



The last increase in public transport fares was in September 2019 with a 10 percent increment.





