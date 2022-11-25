4
Menu
News

Transport fares and dollar exchange rate in Israel hasn’t changed in years - Israel-based Ghanaian claims

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 24 At 10.jpeg Francis Larweh (right) shares his experience with DJ Nyaami

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Israel-based Ghanaian Francis Larweh claims that the country has not seen an increase in the Dollar-New Shekels exchange rate in two years and transport fares in five.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Francis states that price hikes in Israel have not affected transport but food. However, the price increase is minor and almost does not affect their finances as much.

Still speaking on the economic situation in Israel, Mr Larweh says “there hasn’t been any significant increase. The exchange rate has increased in two years. It hasn’t gone up.

It’s the prices of food that have increased a little. It’s not that much. I’ve been here for five years, and there has not been an increase in transport fares. It’s been the same since I arrived.”

Moreover, Francis notes that there is economic stability in Israel, but many people do not regard the Middle Eastern country as a country for working immigrants.

“Many people only know Israel for war because of what the news channels report, and I’ve seen it on three occasions since I got here. But it is the most democratic country in the Middle East. There is freedom and rule of law just as in America,” he said on SVTV Africa.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study