Transport fares reduced by 10%

File photo of a bus terminal

The Ghana Road Transport Operators will reduce transport fares by 10% effective Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

According to the association, the reduction is in line with the recent reductions in the prices of petroleum products.



“In line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, the Road Transport Operators have reduced public transport fares by 10 percent to accommodate for the reductions in the price of petroleum products observed over the period,” the Road Transport Operators said a statement dated Monday, May 15, 2023.



According to the statement, the reduction covers shared taxis, intra-city (tro-tro), intercity (long distance) and haulage transports.



The recent economic crisis in Ghana resulted in multiple increments in fuel products causing a hike in transport fares.

However, this will be the second announcement of reduction in transport fares by the Road Transport Operators following recent reductions in fuel prices.



The increment in fuel prices and transport fares led to a corresponding increment in the prices of goods and services compounding the hardship on Ghanaians.







