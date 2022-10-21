0
Transport fares to go up Monday, October 24 - GPRTU

48177149 Fuel price increases have triggered increase in transport fares

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will, on Monday, 24 October 2022, announce new transport fares across the country.

The Head of Communications of the Union, Mr Abass Ibrahim Moro, said this in an interview with the media.

He said the union was earlier targeting a 30 to 40 per cent increase in transport fares in parity with the recent rise in the prices of petroleum products.

He assured the public that the fare hikes will be reasonable.

Petrol has been selling at around GH¢13.10 while diesel is selling at GH¢15.99 at the pumps since Sunday.

Some analysts expect further increases as the demand for gas and fuel increases as winter approaches.

