Transport fares will certainly be increased - GRTCC

The last time transport fares was increased was on August 1, 2020

Transport fares are expected to go up at all cost despite the delay in releasing the new price rates.

Government applied a GHC 17 pesewas upward review on fuel prices but was forced to reduce it to 9 pesewas following public uproar.



On Wednesday however, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU signaled an increment by the close of day but that failed to materialize.



General Secretary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show indicated transport fares will go up come what may.



“We met yesterday, possibly we will meet today and by next week the prices will come out. Am sure by early next week. It will go up but in terms of percentage, I can’t tell you”.

According to him, transport fares have not been increased yet because a lot of considerations are underway before announcing the increment.



“We are still compiling the data on other consumables that go into our operations like spare parts and drivers’ salary, item 13, and many things and fuel is just a fraction of the problems. We want time to consolidate those things”.



The GRTCC said it does not recognize other concerned drivers’ unions who are causing arbitrary increases to transport fares.



The last time transport fares was increased was on August 1, 2020.