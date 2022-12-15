1
Menu
News

Transport minister launches 2022 road safety Christmas campaign

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport Minister121212121 Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has launched the 2022 Road Safety Christmas campaign with a call on drivers to obey and respect rules and regulations on the road.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the transport minister tasked road users to change their bad behaviour and attitudes to prevent accidents during the Christmas season.

He also charged law enforcers to do their work without fear and favour.

He added that stakeholders should play their part to ensure an accident-free festive season.

Mr Asiamah urged transport operators to guide their drivers against reckless during and after the Christmas period.

The Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing David Osafo Adonteng, also added that the Authority is going to various lorry stations to preach about the 'Arrive Alive' campaign to reduce road accidents in this Christmas period.

He charged car owners to service their vehicles before they put them on the road.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea