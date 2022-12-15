Transport minister launches 2022 road safety Christmas campaign

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has launched the 2022 Road Safety Christmas campaign with a call on drivers to obey and respect rules and regulations on the road.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the transport minister tasked road users to change their bad behaviour and attitudes to prevent accidents during the Christmas season.



He also charged law enforcers to do their work without fear and favour.



He added that stakeholders should play their part to ensure an accident-free festive season.

Mr Asiamah urged transport operators to guide their drivers against reckless during and after the Christmas period.



The Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing David Osafo Adonteng, also added that the Authority is going to various lorry stations to preach about the 'Arrive Alive' campaign to reduce road accidents in this Christmas period.



He charged car owners to service their vehicles before they put them on the road.