Transport ministry presents vehicles to 14 MMDAs for monitoring

Hassan Tampuli, the Deputy Minister of Transport, has presented fourteen (14) vehicles to 14 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies for monitoring and patrol.

The Mitsubishi L200 Sportero Mivec vehicles are to aid in maintaining fish landing sites and fishing ports across the country's coastal areas.



Presenting the vehicles to the Assemblies, in Accra, on Tuesday, Mr. Tampuli said the vehicles would go a long way to contribute to the achievement of national coastal fish landing site protection.



He said it was also to ensure compliance and draw the attention of the ministry for any defects in the cause of their monitoring.



The Minister said the landing sites had brought up some health centres, schools, roads, toilet facilities markets, fishing sites, and fish-mongering sites in the districts, hence, there must be a watchdog committee to maintain and keep the facilities in good shape to be beneficial for future generations.



He said it would be sad to return to the landing site in five years seeing it dilapidated, that was why these vehicles would enable the assembly to monitor these facilities across the country.

He said the ministry would collaborate with the ministry of local government and with the local assembly when needed and advised them to use them for monitoring and not for any other purpose.



According to the Minister, the vehicles for the MMDCEs inspired great hope that the districts would be able to render services on the field to improve the facilities.



Mr. Tampuli urged them to put the vehicles to effective use, saying, “It is your obligation to develop a strict maintenance regime, it is important that you take measures to prolong the life span of the vehicles in order to achieve the desired results.”



Mabel Sagoe, Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, speaking at the event, said it would enable the ministry to achieve its vision of ensuring that all districts have quality, timely, and comprehensive fish landing sites.



Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, assured the ministry that the vehicles would be used and would help them monitor the facilities.