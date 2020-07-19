Regional News

Transporting people to Salaga South to register is reckless - NDC candidate

File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Salaga South Constituency, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has said, “the transportation of people to the Salaga South Constituency without knowing their COVID-19 status to register in the ongoing registration process is reckless and irresponsible."

According to her in a statement, “the Regional Minister as the head of the Regional security council and the MP for Salaga South, should be the last person to do such activity which has the potential to undermine the security of the constituency and the region as a whole.



Haji Zuwera added; “Busing non-indigenes and residents of Salaga South Constituency from Damongo to Salaga South to register could spark anxiety both in Salaga and in Damongo”.



The statement further said; “It is on this score that I salute the law-abiding people of Salaga South for taking their destinies into their own hands and foiling the MP/Regional Minister’s irresponsible conduct this morning”.

The Salaga South NDC Parliamentary candidate said the people of Salaga South Constituency demonstrated that they will not condone any acts of lawlessness irrespective of the source and they stand resolute in the conviction that elections must be fought and conducted cleanly and within the confines of the electoral laws of Ghana.



In her view, "we seek political office so that we can use the office to better the lives of a lot of our people. When we therefore short change the same people who gave us political power then we are putting the enterprise of politics into disrepute. It is therefore sad that the MP for Salaga South Constituency Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah in his quest to influence this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections has thrown all caution to the wind and so in addition to breaking the electoral laws also seeks to undermine the public health of the Salaga municipality”.



“Let me use this opportunity to strongly encourage my opponent to desist from such further illegal acts and be assured that we will not allow him to benefit from any fraudulent activity as it occurred the last time. We are ready for a clean campaign and a clean election”; Hajia Zuwera said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.