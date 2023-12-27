Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba delivered eight babies on boxing day

File photo

Source: GNA

Eight babies were delivered at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba.

They were delivered on December 26, 2023, marked as Boxing Day.



The Senior Midwifery Officer on duty at the maternity ward of the hospital, Ms Gloria Dickson told the Ghana News Agency that five of the babies were males.



She said the facility did not record any delivery on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25.

According to her, of the total deliveries recorded, three of the babies went through cesarean sessions.



She said the babies were made up of two females and a male including a twin, while the rest were normal deliveries.



She said the mothers and their babies were still on admission and doing well.