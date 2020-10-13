Travel agents who 'smuggle' Ghanaians to Lebanon to face prosecution - Ambassador hints

Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador to Egypt, Lebanon-Sudan, has warned against human smuggling and travel agents who send Ghanaians to Lebanon and other Gulf states.

For years, there have been tons of reports of Ghanaians traveling to Lebanon and countries like Kuwait, Qatar, Sudan and even Iraq among others to seek greener pastures.



Most of these Ghanaians end up being maltreated in those countries with some losing their lives.



Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', was worried about the inhumane and barbarian treatments meted out to Ghanaian nationals in Lebanon.



Between June and August this year, the Government of Ghana has evacuated 2,262 Ghanaian nationals from Lebanon, according to a report read by host Kwami Sefa Kayi on the programme.

He pledged to deal drastically with the travel agents who send Ghanaians to the country.



Dr. Okai Hammond hinted that the travel agents will soon been identified and prosecuted.



"We can't allow this to continue . . . it is about time we take the necessary action," he stressed.



