Treason Felony Trial: Oliver Barker-Vormawor marks 2 years of his arrest by national security

Oliver Barker-Vormawor during an appearance in court while he was in the custody of the police 2022

Private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has marked two years of his arrest by national security operatives after he was accused of treason for his “I would organise the coup myself” post on social media.

In a post shared on X on Monday, February 12, 2024, Barker-Vormawor lamented about his ongoing prosecution by the state.



According to him, after 2 years of his arrest, the state has not been able to present an iota of evidence that his statement was treasonous and there is no indication that his trial would come to an end anytime soon.



Barker-Vormawor, a former lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, insisted that he was arrested after refusing an offer by the government to stop protesting against the government.



“Two years ago today, news broke that Regime security had arrested me at the Airport the night prior. Unknown to many the fact of my arrest had actually been promised me by the National Security Minister when I refused to accept the Government’s offer of money for me to walk away from #FixTheCountry.



“He made it clear that the Government will do everything to ease the President’s irrational fear that we were seeking his overthrow. 2 years on, the Government has failed to produce an iota of evidence to match the military fanfare and propaganda they released to justify my unlawful detention,” he wrote.

He added, “2 years on, we are no closer to a trial date, to try me for my Treason. 2 years on, we are no closer to a Republic of Justice nor equity.”



Barker-Vormawor was arrested in February 2023 for allegedly threatening to stage a coup after the government passed the controversial Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy).



A Tema High Court, in April 2022, granted him bail pending the outcome of his trial.



