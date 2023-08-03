Treason felon case: ‘I am guilty as charged’ – Barker-Vormawor

A lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

A lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has publicly pleaded guilty in his ongoing criminal prosecution for the ‘I would organise the coup myself' statement is accused of sharing on social media.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Barker-Vormawor said that he has no regret for the statement he made, adding that he would continue organising coups.



He, however, clarified that his coup is with the ‘pen and ink’ and not guns and it is to overthrow the current mindsets of Ghanaians.



“In my ongoing treason persecution, I want to say here for all to know that I am Guilty as Charged!... Now hear ye; and know now; that in this resistance to our oppression, I consider that we must all play our part. According to the strength of our weapons.



“My weapon is the courage of urgency and the moral conviction of my pen. Not a gun or bullet but a pen and ink. For this resistance requires first a coup d’etat of the mindset! That is my charge!



“That is the coup I lead. Continue to read me, and you will be liberated, mentally. The next phase of the liberation will require that you to pick up your weapon of choice and play to its strength,” pasts of his tweet read.

Barker-Vormawor, a private legal practitioner, called on Ghanaians to join his resistance or contribute to it in anyway they can.



