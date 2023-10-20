Treason trial: Court to give judgement soon

File photo

Source: GNA

The Accra High Court trying the current nine persons accused of planning to overthrow the Government, is set to give its judgement soon.

The three-member Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe has therefore directed the prosecution and defense to file their written legal documents on or before Friday, November 17, 2023.



This was when hearing was ended by Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan Dekuwine after giving her cross examination and evidence in Chief.



The Court has therefore adjourned trial to November 22, 2023, for direction on the judgement.



WOII Esther was arrested together with nine others: Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, now deceased, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Lance Airforce Corporal (LAC) Ali Solomon, LAC Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo were arrested in 2019.



They were then on March 3, 2020, committed by the Kaneshie District Court for trial at the High Court.

The nine are facing charges, ranging from conspiracy to commit high treason, treason, abetment, conspiracy to possess explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful authority, which they have denied.



All ten are on varied bail terms and sums of money such as a self-recognisance bail of GH¢500,000.00 for ACP Dr Agordzo, GHC10 million with two sureties each for six persons which was later varied to six million cedis with three sureties, among others.



ACP Dr Agordzo was the first to be granted bail by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, then the others at various occasions.



The trial was handled by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, a Supreme Court Judge, then the Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility as a High Judge.



Later, it was tried by the three-member Court, including Justices Stephen Oppong and Hafisata Amaleboba, all Court of Appeal judges sitting as High Court judges.

Dr Mac-Palm was the Chief Executive officer of Citadel Hospital, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debrah, a freight forwarder, ACP Dr Agordzo, a police officer. The rest are officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



Prosecution said they were members of Take Action Ghana (TAG), a non-governmental organisation incorporated by the late Mac-Palm in 2018.



Prosecution alleges that the group planned to demonstrate against the Government as well as overtake it.



This, led to Mac-Palm, contracting Kafui from Alavanyo to produce Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms and he obliged.



They also held meetings held meetings to facilitate the process and drew sketches, covering the Jubilee House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital, Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

Facts earlier given to the Court said Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli was said to have promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.



When Kafui brought the 22 IEDs, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunitions, Mac-Palm accommodated him, all taking place from June 2018 to September 2019.



Prosecution said Mac-Palm also provided quantity of substance which when inhaled, would make one sleep for an hour but upon a tip-off he was arrested on September 19, 2019.The rest were arrested later.