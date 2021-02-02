Treat every person as a potential carrier of coronavirus - Kokofu advises Ghanaians

Former Bantama MP, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has advised Ghanaians to seriously abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Henry Kokofu expressed worry over Ghanaians' unseriousness to observe the protocols, a situation that has resulted in further restrictions from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The President, delivering his 23rd update on COVID-19 on Sunday, January 31, 2021, has banned public gatherings and restricted private funerals to 25 people in attendance.



"The imposition of restrictions on our daily routines helped in reducing the prevalence of the pandemic in the country, and Government has been left with no option but to re-introduce some of these restrictions in order to help save the situation. I know these measures, in the recent past, were unpleasant, but, over a period, they resulted in a favourable situation for our country. We have to return to them.



"So, fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols. Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed. All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements.



"Restaurants should provide take-away services, and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five percent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks," the President said.

Henry Kokofu, speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protocols of mandatorily wearing nose masks, using hand sanitizers and practicising social distancing among others.



He entreated the citizenry to treat every person as potential carrier of the viral disease in order to protect themselves and others from spreading the disease.







"As soon as you step outside, see the next person close to you or approaching you is a potential carrier and also take yourself as a potential carrier. In this case, you will protect yourself from the person who you see as a carrier and as you protect yourself, you equally will be protecting the person from you so that you don't spread the disease if you have it," he said.