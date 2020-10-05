Treat secessionists as criminals - Concerned citizens of Volta Region

The group attacked two police stations in the Volta Region

A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of the Volta Region (CONCIVOR) has expressed resentments over the recent happenings in the Volta Region involving some secessionist group.

The group, which seeks to become an independent country, carried out series of attacks days ago on some Police stations and the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Region.



The group has been widely condemned by Chiefs in the Region who have also called on the security agencies to deal with the perpetrators.



Some political figures in the country have also registered their displeasure with the separatists.



The Concerned Citizens of the Volta Region, in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, has thrown their weight behind the Chiefs in the Region and called for a lasting solution to the issue.



"We are by this statement associating with the position of the chiefs across the Volta Region and especially that of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs expressed in a release to the media, dated 27th September, 2020 in which the traditional rulers did not only condemn the attacks and underscored the peaceful character of the people of the Region, but also called on Government to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the events of 25th September, 2020. We also associate with the recount by the House of Chiefs, of certain unfortunate comments and conducts directed at the people of the Volta Region which as they note, are not only troubling but have negative consequences on the people of the Region."

They asked the government to treat the members of the secessionist group as criminals and deal with them accordingly.



"We note that the modus operandi of the group which so far has included taking hostages, attacking police stations, blocking roads and indulging in wanton destruction such as burning of State property raises serious doubts about the true intentions of these groups."



"On the basis of the foregoing, we the Concerned Citizens of the Volta Region are convinced that these groups, whatever or whoever they are, entertain an agenda completely at variance with persons with true and good intentions for the Region. We, therefore, entreat the Government to treat these persons as criminals and view their acts as intended to upset the peace and democratic order of Ghana and to deal with them accordingly," the statement further read.



In resolving the issue, the Volta Regional concerned residents also appealed to government to engage the Chiefs in the Region as well as the African and international communities.



"We also believe that to fully resolve the issue arising and threatening the peace and security of Ghana, the Government must as a matter of necessity engage the chiefs and other traditional heads in the various communities where the troubles are being fomented. These engagements must be open, transparent and devoid of needless suspicion towards either side.

"We hereby appeal to the ECOWAS, whose current head coincidentally is the President of the Republic of Ghana, the African Union and the United Nations to show keen interest in the matter as an early warning sign and take adequate measures to prevent another scar on the face of the world. We also call on community watchdog committees to heighten alertness across the communities by sharing timeous intelligence/information for action."







