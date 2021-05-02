Tree Global Ghana Ltd awarded as Agricultural nursery service provider of the Year

Tree Global Logo

Source: Samuel Fosu, Contributor

The Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards, endorsed by the Ghana Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has announced Tree Global Ghana Ltd. as the winner of its prestigious “Agricultural Nursery Service Provider of the Year” award.

A top honour, the award recognizes the company’s commitment to remarkable standards and the success of its business leaders in breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian Agribusiness Sector. In addition, the award recognizes the industry’s merits and sets a benchmark for excellence whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible.



Tree Global Ghana produces high-performance tree seedlings that help farmers achieve higher yields per hectare, and to date has produced over three million cocoa seedlings for Ghanaian farmers in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board and Mondelez International.



“When you plant the traditional seedlings, half survive, while half die,” remarked Ohene Boafo, a cocoa farmer. “With Tree Global seedlings, up to 99% survive. I am appealing to authorities to help us to get enough seedlings so that we can meet production needs and have adequate supplies to sell to the government for foreign exchange.”



Tree Global Ghana Ltd. was announced as the winner at this Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards event, which was held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Friday, April 9, 2021. The ceremony featured prominent attendees, including the Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Country Director for World Bank Africa, and the Palestine Ambassador.

The Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards brought together major players across the agriculture and agro-processing industry and turned attention to the achievements of individuals and companies that promote high standards of excellence, innovation, and business.



About Tree Global Ghana Ltd.



Tree Global is an international tree nursery service, created to provide high-performance tree seedlings to large-scale projects focused on agriculture and environmental restoration. Tree Global develops on-the-ground partnerships with governments, investors, companies, non-governmental organizations, and community organizations to develop the nursery infrastructure and capacities to enable successful agricultural and environmental project outcomes.