3
Menu
News

Tree crashes 24-year-woman to death at Nkwaakwaa forest

Fallen Tree.jpeg File Photo

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 24-year-old woman has died after a tree fell and crashed her head while she was working on her farm

According to report filed by the Daily Guide newspaper, Selina Samanya, now deceased was crashed by a falling tree due to heavy rainstorm. She suffered injuries and was rushed to Nkenkaaso Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened on 28th November 2022, on a farm in the Nkwaakwaa forest in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.

According to the police, one Kwaku Gyebi, 34, accompanied by Jafaru Anaba, reported the issue to Nkenkaasu charge office.

The farmer, Kwaku Gyebi said that, while working on their farm with Selina on the said day, a tree fell and crashed her head, as a result of a heavy rainstorm.

The police also disclosed that an inspection of the body revealed a deep cut at the occiput of Selina’s body.

A report from Akomadan Police Service states that Selina’s body has since been deposited in a morgue at the Nkenkaaso Government Hospital for autopsy, as investigation continues.

AM/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin