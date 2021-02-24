Trending GH: Ghanaians express scepticism over coronavirus vaccines

A cross-section of Ghanaians have expressed fears ahead of the receipt of COVID-19 vaccines which arrived in the country today, February 24, 2021.

According to the Information Minister-Designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the country received about 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, as part of an initial batch of doses from the WHO-led COVAX facility.



“I just heard in the news about how South Africa doctors are raising concerns about the vaccine, I want to plead with the health authorities to ensure the vaccine is safe and effective before they bring it,” one interviewee said.



Most of those who spoke to GhanaWeb objected to the idea of a vaccine being administered on them, raising safety concerns relative to short, medium to long term implications of the vaccine on them.

Watch the video below:



